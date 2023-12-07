HOUSTON (KIAH) — Paws for Heroes is a local non-profit that rescues homeless dogs and trains them to become emotional support dogs for veterans. The rescue serves Greater Houston in Harris, Montgomery, Fort Bend, Brazoria and Galveston counties.

The mission is to help train homeless dogs into service dogs that can help veterans suffering from PTSD at no cost to the veteran. PFH was founded in 2013 by three oil and gas business women after they found out that there weren’t organizations in Houston, Texas helping veterans with trained dogs for comfort and companionship.

Paws for Heroes is in need of fosters to help get pets into loving homes with the perfect companion. Veterans can sign up for the adoption process through the website at pawsforheroes.com. CW39 Houston’s Carrigan Chauvin has also been apart of supporting its efforts by being the emcee for the Ferrari Club of America Houston Chapter’s Christmas Gala Raffle & Auction at the Houston Racquet Club this past weekend. All proceeds went to Paws for Heroes.

You can donate and get involved with Paws for Heroes by visiting its website here for more information.