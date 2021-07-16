PEACEFUL PROTEST: Residents say, “NOT IN MY BACKYARD!” to Waste Management, this weekend

HOUSTON(CW39) – This weekend residents of the Carverdale Subdivision will speak out against landfills in their community. The “Community Environmental Injustice” peaceful protest is happening Saturday, July 17th and will also include a march. Residents in Carverdale are saying “NOT IN MY BACKYARD” to Waste Management. Organizers say the Carverdale residents have been enduring Waste Management’s Landfills in their neighborhood for decades. They’re holding the peaceful protest to push local government official against creating more landfills in their neighborhood.

Decide AGAINST” 46.3 more years of Waste Management’s Landfills in the Carverdale Subdivision, as Proposed in the TCEQ Permit Amendment Application #MSW-2185A. Myra Jefferson, Ieshia Ayers

Those government officials include Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge, Lina Hidalgo, Chance Goodin, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality R. Jack Cagle, Harris County Commissioner, Precinct 4, and Stephen Williams, City Health Authority Director.

The protests will start at 9 A.M. in front of The Hawthorne Landfill, 10332 Tanner Road, Houston, Texas 77041. The meet up place will be on Tanner at Triway where the NAPD Signage are Posted. The protest will end at 12 p.m.