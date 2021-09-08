Peak hurricane season just days away

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The official hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin (the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico) is from June 1 to November 30. As seen in the graph below, the peak of the season is from mid-August to late October (September 10 is considered the day with peak activity). However, deadly hurricanes can occur anytime in the hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s data activity in the Atlantic basin so far in 2021 is above normal. Through the first week of September there has been 12 named storms, five of those became hurricanes. With Grace, Ida and Larry being major storms. Based on climatology 4 storms typically develop in the month of September. This is more than any other month of the season.

Below is a list of some of the most memorable storms to pass through the region in the month of September.

According to NOAA Hurricane Rita reached a peak intensity of category 5 with sustained winds of 180 mph and a minimum pressure of 895 mb on September 21, 2005. This low pressure makes Rita the strongest hurricane every recorded in the Gulf of Mexico, and 4th strongest in the Atlantic Basin. Rita made landfall across western Cameron Parish just east of the Texas and Louisiana border around 2:40 in the morning on September 24, 2005 as a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph. Rita was the strongest hurricane to strike Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana since Hurricane Audrey on June 27, 1957.

Hurricane Ike made landfall around 2:10 in the morning on September 13,2008 near Galveston, Texas. Ike was a category 2 at landfall with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Ike remains as one of the deadliest and most expensive storms, costing an estimated $34.8 billion with more than 100 fatalities.

Hurricane Humberto came in the years between Rita and Ike, but was a short-lived tropical cyclone that made landfall in southeastern Texas as a strong category 1 hurricane. The hurricane is notable for its exceptionally rapid intensification near the coast of Texas from a tropical depression into a hurricane within 19 hours.