This is the first time a Chamber of Commerce in the Houston region has won this award

PEARLAND (CW39) — It’s one of the most prestigious awards a city’s business community can achieve. Now Pearland’s Chamber of Commerce has bragging rights, no other chamber can say they have.

Pearland’s Chamber has been named Chamber of the Year by ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Va., that has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.

Chamber of the Year, sponsored by Personify, is the most prestigious and competitive award presented annually by ACCE. It recognizes the leadership role chambers of commerce have in their communities. According to ACCE. those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation “have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as education, transportation, economic prosperity and quality of life”.

“Chambers of commerce play an increasingly vital role in promoting regional prosperity,” said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “Earning this pinnacle achievement reflects their commitment and drive to ensure the vibrancy of their communities and organizational success. Congratulations on the Pearland Chambers outstanding leadership, dedication to its community and serving as a role model for the chamber profession.”

The Pearland Chamber of Commerce accepted the award during the Awards Show at ACCE’s Annual Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“The Chamber of the Year Award stands as the most esteemed honor in the chamber industry,” proclaimed Jim Johnson, President/CEO of the Pearland Chamber. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated staff, board, and volunteers, as well as our valued members, for their unwavering support in our mission to serve businesses, promote growth, and empower the community.”

Chambers of Commerce interested in competing for the award must first qualify by participating in a vigorous multi-stage process. Organizations entering the Chamber of the Year competition must meet minimum thresholds in at least three of five key performance areas in ACCE’s Annual Chamber Operations Survey, including net revenue and assets, membership account retention and membership dollar retention.

Qualifying chambers enter the competition with a written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work. Applications are scored by peer chamber executives to determine finalists. Winners are selected from among finalists based on an interview before a panel of experienced chamber professionals.

To ensure the fairest competition, applicants are grouped into four categories based on: annual revenue, membership, area population and other factors.

About the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives

Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) is the professional society supporting the women and men who lead local, regional, statewide and international chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations. Our membership includes more than 1,600 business/civic organizations worldwide. We provide our members with information resources, thought leadership, education programs, original research, benchmarking, retirement security, and access to a network of peers.

About the award sponsor Personify

Personify partners with associations, chambers of commerce, nonprofits, event professionals, YMCAs, JCCs and other organizations to help them bring people and ideas together. Our technology platform, combined with our professional service and support, empowers organizations of all sizes at every step of their journey. Personify’s integrated solutions enable clients to build reliable revenue streams and achieve greater success, and our partnership means they never do it alone.