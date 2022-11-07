PEARLAND, Texas (KIAH) If you love food and you want to help a great cause, then the city of Pearland is where you need to be! Pearland is kicking off its 1st Inaugural “Restaurant Weeks”, and it all begins today November 7 !

From today thru November 20 Pearland will celebrate its thriving culinary scene. This new charity dining event features curated menus and specialty offerings from Pearland’s most inspiring and delicious restaurants.

Pearland restaurants are hosting this event to help support the Pearland Neighborhood Center . You can take part by dining at participating restaurants and ordering off their carefully crafted Pearland Restaurant Weeks menus.

From Asian-Cajun fusion to classic Italian favorites, you’re invited to explore Pearland’s unique realm of restaurants where there’s something special for every palate. And the menu’s cover either breakfast, lunch or dinner.

For a list of participating restaurants, got to the Visit Pearland Link Here.