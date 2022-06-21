Champaign Police continue to investigate after one is wounded.

HOUSTON (CW39) — A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning while attempting to cross the road at 7700 Southwest Freeway.

The 33-year-old man was crossing the northbound lanes when he was struck by a Mercedes GLE350 and then by a Nissan Pathfinder. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers remained at the scene and were questioned and released after it was determined neither had been under the influence at the time of the incident.

The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

