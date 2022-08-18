HOUSTON – How will your child be getting to school this year? If the answer is walking or biking, one pediatric emergency room doctor wants you to start planning now for a safe commute.

Doctor Dominic Lucia at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center reported he too often sees kids who’ve been hit by cars. That’s why he recommends parents take important steps to prepare their school-age children.

First, he said it’s a must to make your children’s clothing bright or visible.

Next, he says it’s important parents rehearse their route.

“This is the path we take, every time. No exceptions,” Dr. Lucia recommended. “If, for some reason, you’re unable to take this path, you need to call me, and we’ll figure out an alternate route, or I’ll come pick you up. So, if they are walking to school, a buddy and a consistent path are really important.”

By buddy, he advised pairing your child with a peer for their walk or bike to school, preferably the same person every day. He shared that decision alone is helpful in decreasing accidents.