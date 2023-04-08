ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania murder suspect was arrested by police in New Jersey after he was found hiding in a washing machine.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, Cody Reed and Marquise Johnson had been wanted in connection with last month’s murder of Daquan Tucker, after Tucker’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds near the Schuylkill River Trail in Montgomery County.

On April 6, U.S. Marshals, with assistance from Atlantic City Police and the Atlantic City Police SWAT, located Reed and Johnson at an Airbnb in Atlantic City. Reed was found in the apartment and arrested without incident.

The district attorney’s office says Johnson arrived at the apartment and barricaded himself inside. After a nearly four-hour standoff, Atlantic City SWAT entered the apartment and found Johnson hiding inside a washing machine, according to the district attorney’s office.

Reed and Johnson are charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, person not to possess a firearm, and related charges.

The defendants will be extradited back to Pennsylvania for arraignment.

“There is no bail available for first-degree murder charges,” the district attorney’s office wrote in a news release.