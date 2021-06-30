Pennsylvania State Police provide update on the scene of Lake Pleasant and Sampson Road; Case ruled as murder-suicide-arson

According to a public release from Pennsylvania State Police, we now have an update on the reports of smoke coming from a house off of Lake Pleasant and Sampson Roads.

The incident occurred between June 28th and 29th.

Concerned family members arrived at the residence at the 9600 block of Sampson Road at approximately 2 p.m. after a family member failed to show up for a custody hearing earlier in the day.

When the family member arrived at the scene, they observed heavy smoke within the residence. It was then that the Kuhl House Fire Department responded to the scene.

While extinguishing flames within the residence, firefighters observed multiple victims in various rooms of the house.

Based upon the information provided, Kuhl House called Pennsylvania State Police to the scene.

Through preliminary investigation it was determined that 48-year-old Richard Zimmer inflicted fatal injuries on the victims with his personally owned shotgun.

After both victims were deceased, Zimmer started multiple fires within the residence and then fatally shot himself.

The coroners office responded to the scene and concurred with preliminary investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

This investigation is still ongoing. This has been deemed as a murder suicide arson.

