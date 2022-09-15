HOUSTON (CW39) Time to celebrate pizza day, but not just ANY pizza day. Pepperoni Pizza Day is on September 20th.
Here are a few more things to look forward to in September . . .
In sports: The NFL season has started. There is lots of college football too.
In movies: The live-action “Pinocchio” remake hits Disney+ next Thursday. Then later this month, Jon Hamm’s Fletch reboot “Confess, Fletch” . . . “Don’t Worry Darling” with Harry Styles . . . “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” with a BUNCH of big names in it . . . and “Hocus Pocus 2” on September 30th.
As for what’s left to celebrate in September… Pepperoni Pizza Day is on the 20th . . . the first day of fall is the 22nd . . . and the 29th is National Coffee Day.
So where can you find the best pepperoni pizza in Houston? Here are the …
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#30. Russo’s NY Pizzeria
– Rating: 4 / 5 (20 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Not Available
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8236 Kirby Dr Suite 160, Houston, TX 77054-1605
#29. Spanky’s Pizza & Italiana
– Rating: 4 / 5 (54 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4659 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77087-2313
#28. Crespo Pizza & Italian Grill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Not Available
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 1809 Eldridge Pkwy South Suite 114, Houston, TX 77077
#27. Zammitti’s
– Rating: 4 / 5 (49 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77339-2576
#26. Antonio’s Flying Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2920 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77057-5802
#25. Coppa Osteria
– Rating: 4 / 5 (145 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5210 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005-2527
#24. Blaze Fast Fired Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 9650 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77063-3248
#23. Candelari’s Pizzeria
– Rating: 4 / 5 (57 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2617 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030
#22. DaddyO’s Pizza (Memorial)
– Rating: 5 / 5 (10 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Not Available
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 861 Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX 77079-5301
#21. California Pizza Kitchen
– Rating: 4 / 5 (86 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1705 Post Oak Blvd Ste A, Houston, TX 77056-3801
#20. Chicago Pizza and Italian Beef
– Rating: 4 / 5 (34 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 1777 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-3683
#19. Pomodoro’s Pasta & Pizzeria
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1303 Nasa Pkwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77058-3373
#18. Capone’s Oven & Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Bar, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2303 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098-3204
#17. Gugliani’s
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4990 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77096-1605
#16. Hot Toppings Pizza
– Rating: 5 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 7705 Westheimer Rd #200, Houston, TX 77063-4618
#15. Cane Rosso
– Rating: 4 / 5 (63 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1835 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008-3635
#14. Dolce Vita Pizzeria Enoteca
– Rating: 4 / 5 (161 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 500 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-2932
#13. Luna Pizzeria
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 3435 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098-3210
#12. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
– Rating: 4 / 5 (54 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 12848 Queensbury Ln Ste 101, Houston, TX 77024-4159
#11. Your Pie
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 1625 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002
#10. Pizaro’s Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 11177 Katy Fwy Ste E, Houston, TX 77079-2127
#9. Star Pizza 2
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 77 Harvard St, Houston, TX 77007-5918
#8. North Italia
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1700 Post Oak Blvd Suite 109, Blvd Plaza, Houston, TX 77056-3963
#7. Coltivare Pizza & Garden
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3320 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007-2644
#6. Luigi’s Pizzeria
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004-3945
#5. Bollo Woodfired Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2202 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098-2404
#4. Star Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2111 Norfolk St, Houston, TX 77098-4013
#3. Piola Midtown
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3201 Louisiana St Ste #103, Houston, TX 77006
#2. Bombay Pizza Company
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Indian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 914 Main St Unit 100, Houston, TX 77002-6209
#1. Frank’s Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 417 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002-1807
