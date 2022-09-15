There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

#30. Russo’s NY Pizzeria

– Rating: 4 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Not Available

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8236 Kirby Dr Suite 160, Houston, TX 77054-1605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Spanky’s Pizza & Italiana

– Rating: 4 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4659 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77087-2313

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Crespo Pizza & Italian Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Not Available

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1809 Eldridge Pkwy South Suite 114, Houston, TX 77077

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Zammitti’s

– Rating: 4 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77339-2576

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Antonio’s Flying Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2920 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77057-5802

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Coppa Osteria

– Rating: 4 / 5 (145 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5210 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005-2527

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Blaze Fast Fired Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 9650 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77063-3248

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Candelari’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2617 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. DaddyO’s Pizza (Memorial)

– Rating: 5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Not Available

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 861 Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX 77079-5301

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. California Pizza Kitchen

– Rating: 4 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1705 Post Oak Blvd Ste A, Houston, TX 77056-3801

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

#20. Chicago Pizza and Italian Beef

– Rating: 4 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1777 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-3683

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Pomodoro’s Pasta & Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1303 Nasa Pkwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77058-3373

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Capone’s Oven & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Bar, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2303 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098-3204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Gugliani’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4990 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77096-1605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Hot Toppings Pizza

– Rating: 5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 7705 Westheimer Rd #200, Houston, TX 77063-4618

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

#15. Cane Rosso

– Rating: 4 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1835 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008-3635

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Dolce Vita Pizzeria Enoteca

– Rating: 4 / 5 (161 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 500 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-2932

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Luna Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 3435 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098-3210

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12848 Queensbury Ln Ste 101, Houston, TX 77024-4159

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Your Pie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1625 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

#10. Pizaro’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11177 Katy Fwy Ste E, Houston, TX 77079-2127

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Star Pizza 2

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 77 Harvard St, Houston, TX 77007-5918

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. North Italia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1700 Post Oak Blvd Suite 109, Blvd Plaza, Houston, TX 77056-3963

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Coltivare Pizza & Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3320 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007-2644

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Luigi’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004-3945

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Bollo Woodfired Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2202 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098-2404

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Star Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2111 Norfolk St, Houston, TX 77098-4013

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Piola Midtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3201 Louisiana St Ste #103, Houston, TX 77006

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Bombay Pizza Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Indian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 914 Main St Unit 100, Houston, TX 77002-6209

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Frank’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 417 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002-1807

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Houston, according to Tripadvisor