Pet Car Safety Tips

HOUSTON (CW39) — Is your furry friend safe when riding in the car? Well according to the American Automobile Association, 84% of dog owners traveling with their dogs are not restraining them. Only 16% of people who transport their dogs use proper safety restraints. Well thanks to Meadowlake Pet Resort CW39’s Shannon LaNier has some tips for you and your four legged friends.

Now that your pet is prepared for the drive, here are tips to making their trip smooth and stress free.

Please don’t drive around with your pet bouncing around in the back seat or hanging out the window. Instead use these tips to keep them safe.

The temps may be warming up in Houston this week, but the cold is likely to come back. So this is a perfect time to prepare your pet and yourself with these tips.