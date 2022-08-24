HOUSTON (CW39) – Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine was 73% effective in protecting children younger than 5 as omicron spread in the spring. The new update analyzed COVID-19 diagnoses between March and June in Pfizer’s ongoing study of the three-dose vaccine.

Vaccinations for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers became available in the U.S. back in June. At that time, health authorities authorized the tot-sized vaccine doses based on a study showing they were safe and produced high levels of virus-fighting antibodies. But there was only preliminary data on how that translated into effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19.

Pfizer this week asked U.S. regulators to authorize modified vaccine doses that better match the newest omicron variants for people 12 and older as boosters this fall. The company said it is also developing updated shots for kids under 12.

Only about 6% of youngsters ages 6 months through 4 years had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Pediatricians urging parents to booster their children against COVID-19

As the current school year begins, less than 60% of children ages 12-17 and 30% of children ages 5-11 have completed their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Many doctors are advising boosters regardless if kids and teens have had a previous coronavirus infection, been vaccinated, or both.

That’s because they say it helps provide protection against a mutated virus, even if that protection isn’t perfect.

Our infectious disease experts are worried that we’re going to get into school, we’re going to have another variant that affects kids, and the kids that are going to come out in a much better state are the ones that have been vaccinated and boosted. Dr. Dominic Lucia, P ediatric Emergency Medicine at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s