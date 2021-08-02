Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says

CW39

by: Kaitlyn Hall, WTAJ,

Posted: / Updated:

LATEST VIDEO

August temperature outlook - Star Harvey

Athletic weather temperatures - Carrigan Chauvin

Dangerous fire weather southern California

Vaccine gift cards, Infrastructure bill latest - Sharron Melton

Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Rain chances in 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Rare cold front ahead - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Doggie Daycare Sweepstakes

GRILL FORCAST 8 AM SHOW

STAR 7 DAY 8 AM SHOW

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger

Improving drought conditions - Carrigan Chauvin

Topo Chico shortage nationwide - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Mosquito weekend forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee arrested - Sharron Melton

Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast - Star Harvey

(WTAJ) — A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84% about four to six months after the second dose is injected.

In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine’s effectiveness was strongest — at 96.2% –between one week and two months after receiving the second dose. The study also showed that effectiveness declined an average of 6% every two months. Tested in more than 44,000 volunteers, it was determined that at the four-month mark, the effectiveness drops to 83.7% in most fully vaccinated individuals.

This study has yet to be peer-reviewed.

Funding for the study comes as Pfizer has been pushing for a third COVID vaccine dose to boost immunity protection, which U.S. health officials have vetoed. As it currently stands, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do not recommend booster shots for fully vaccinated individuals.

“Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time. FDA, CDC, and NIH are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary,” the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stated in a press release.

According to the data, if the effectiveness of the vaccine continues to drop at the 6% rate, protection against the virus would be 50% at approximately 18 months after full vaccination.

The study also showed that though declining, the vaccine was 97% effective against severe disease for at least six months.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss