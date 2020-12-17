Phishing scam targets Texas License Holders. Don’t Click the Link.

AUSTIN (CW39) State officials in Texas are telling folks to beware of an email asking for them to validate their license information. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says they did not send the email and it is a phishing scam.

An unknown number of people appear to have been targeted with an email that asks them to validate their profile information with the TDLR. Then agency did not send the email and urges anyone who received it to delete the email without clicking on the link or confirming or providing any personal information.

The email appears to come from TDLR but has a return email address that does not belong to the agency. Recipients are falsely told that TDLR is requiring all licensees to validate their information no later than Dec. 24, 2020, or their next license renewal could be delayed.

TDLR sent no such email. If someone clicked on the link in the email, TDLR is advising them to reset their password on their TDLR account and any other accounts they may have that use the same password.

It appears that the link in question is no longer active, but everyone is reminded to protect their personal information while they`re online:

Never disclose your password to anyone, even a customer service representative from TDLR.

If you are providing personal information to a state agency or any company, make sure the site is encrypted before providing any personal information. Look for a key or lock on your screen. But do not assume this is safe, be sure you are connected to Texas.gov

Use unique passwords when setting up an account. Don`t re-use passwords and avoid using your date of birth, Social Security number, or simple words as a password. Use a password manager to assist in creating and tracking secure passwords.

Avoid sending personal information via email unless the security method used is specifically outlined and the data is encrypted and use a secure browser.