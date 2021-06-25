‘Phone went dead’: Husband of missing woman was on the phone with his wife during Miami building collapse

CW39

by: Dara Bitler,

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado woman is one of the 99 people missing following a building collapse in Miami on Thursday.

Cassondra Stratton is a Denver resident who has been staying in a Miami condo during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her husband, Michael Stratton, is a Denver-based political consultant who has worked on 10 presidential campaigns. He also worked in the U.S. Senate and served as an appointee in the Carter and Clinton administrations.

Stratton said he was speaking to his wife on the phone around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

“She described that the building was shaking and then … the phone went dead,” said Stratton.

Stratton flew back to Miami after he heard the news of the collapse. He said he is devastated.

“There’s been so much wonderful outreach from people and friends in Colorado, and it is carrying me when I have no legs,” said Stratton. “(Cassondra) is just the most fun full of life person you could ever meet.”

Rescue operations continued Friday morning. Dogs are also being used in the search.

Stratton said he’s grateful for those who have been involved in the search and rescue.

“Miami authorities, first responders, police, EMTs, dog crews are extraordinary people and they’re looking in the middle of a rainstorm and thunderstorm and still trying to recover people who are still in the rubble and debris of the condo,” said Stratton.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

OUTSIDE/ INSIDE: SOLAR ENERGY

Tropical Storm Enrique, 10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE - SkyTracker Sunrise from CW39 Studios

Mystery Wire - UFO Report deadline Friday

RECORD TEMPERATURES - Kelley Bayern, Portland, 062520216am

Rain Chances, 7-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin to be sentenced today

106° Heat Index Friday - Adam Kruger

More record heat across the country - Adam Krueger

Simone Biles - US Olympic Gymnastics

TIME LAPSE - June 24, 2021 Sunrise - Adam Krueger

Simone Biles - US Olympic Gymnastics

VP Harris to visit border Friday June 25, 2021 - Sharron Melton

Tracking the tropics June 24, 2021 - Adam Kreuger

9PM News every night on CW39

Subway tuna is NOT tuna - Adam Kruger and Hannah Trippet react

Weekend Weather Forecast - Adam Kruger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss