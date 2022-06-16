HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) A local woman is accused of waited months before acting out after an argument with a Popeye’s worker.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office said that on June 15 of this year, units responded to the Popeyes Chicken Restaurant located at 20035 North Freeway near Cypresswood Drive in reference to an assault.

Constables said that when they arrived, a Popeyes employee claimed he was assaulted by a female customer.

Further investigation revealed the suspect was a drive-thru customer who began a verbal altercation through the speaker, a few months prior to the incident. On June 15, video surveillance captured the suspect enter the business, reach across the counter and strike an employee.

Constable Deputies were able to positively identify the woman now charged, as Neke Ifford. She was apprehended at her residence.

Neke Ifford was arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail, charged with Assault. Her bond was set at $100.00 out of County Court 15. Constable Mark Herman