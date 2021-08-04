PHOTOS: 4,000 home community coming to Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CW39) – There is a new community coming to Montgomery County. Houston-based Caldwell Communities known as “The Highlands” with include 4,000 homes, a waterpark, an elementary school, and a new 18-hole golf course.
The company says the new community will be located west of FM 1314 along the Grand Parkway. the 2,300-acre site includes a recreational lakes, a 300-acre nature preserve and a sandy beach along the San Jacinto River.