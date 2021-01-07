PHOTOS: A day of insurrection at US Capitol

GALVESTON (CW39) Starting Thursday the Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 65 or older, but its by appointment only.

This week the Health District received an additional 400 vaccine doses. Due to limited supply, they are opening appointments to those who are 65 years of age and older as they are one of the most vulnerable populations at an increased risk to develop severe illness from COVID-19.

The Health District's COVID-19 phone bank will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 6). Please call 409-547-4015 to make an appointment.

The Health District says more vaccine shipments are expected in coming weeks. They plan to expand who is eligible to receive the vaccine as more doses are made available.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and required forms, visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine