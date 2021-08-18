PHOTOS: US Coast Guard Medivacs Victims of Haiti Earthquake

MIAMI (CW39) — Coast Guard air crews continue to medevac critically injured Haitian citizens from impacted areas to Port au Prince, Haiti, for higher level of care. Coast Guard cutters are staged offshore of Haiti to give assistance in any capacity our federal partners and the Haitian Government request. Our crews and assets will be in-country helping to save lives for as long as our assistance is needed. The Coast Guard will continue to coordinate with the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, USAID and U.S. Southern Command, Joint Task Force-Haiti as additional resources are mobilized and surged to support relief efforts. If people wish to volunteer and send donations, please visit cidi.org and coordinate with USAID volunteer and donation networks.

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt Tuesday to the Haitian government’s response to the deadly weekend earthquake, feeding the growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless.

Grace battered southwestern Haiti, which was hit hardest by Saturday’s quake, and officials warned some areas could get 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain before the storm moved on. Heavy rain also drenched the capital of Port-au-Prince.

The storm hit Haiti late Monday, the same day that the country’s Civil Protection Agency raised the death toll from the earthquake to 1,419 and the number of injured to 6,000, many of whom have had to wait for medical help lying outside in wilting heat.

As rains soaked the earthquake-damaged city of Les Cayes on Tuesday, patience was running out in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation. Haitians already were struggling with the coronavirus, gang violence, worsening poverty and the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse when the quake hit.