HOUSTON (CW39) – Gardening is a great hobby to pick up in the new year and my new hobby of choice too!

So, I may have asked Bob Patterson, owner of southwest fertilizer to be on the show for my own selfish reasons… Nonetheless we can all learn something from him today!

Interview with Bob Patterson – Owner of Southwest Fertilizer

What are the absolute basics that should be in your cart if you want to start a garden?

Say I want to begin my garden this afternoon, knowing our wild weather in Texas, there’s still multiple opportunities for another freeze. Are some plants more cold tolerant than others that I should start with?

Speaking of freezes, the one that we experienced in December, everything in my front yard lost its leaves and now looks dead. How do we know if they’re still life left in our plants or if we should cut it back, or maybe even scrap it all together?

You can visit Southwest Fertilizer to pick Bob’s brain about your own gardening needs, and pick up what you need at the same time….

5828 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77081

Phone: (713) 666-1744

Open Monday – Friday