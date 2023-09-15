Edgeless pickleball paddles maximize the playing surface area, but they don’t have the rubber edge that protects them if they are dropped.

HOUSTON (CW39) – Pickleball has exploded in popularity across the country this year. This hot new past time is not only fun, but also provides many health benefits. The sport is low impact, making it easier on your joints, knees, and lower back, as well as a great option for active recovery. Pickleball is great for improving balance and coordination.

Playing pickleball can help support low blood pressure, benefit heart health, and offers about a 40% greater calorie burn than walking. It’s also a very social sport, so you’re meeting new people and making friends. So, it’s great for your mental health too!

It’s such a popular sport because it’s easy to learn within minutes and start playing! It’s also naturally social and a great way to meet new people and stay active. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation. There are 36.5 million pickleball players in the United States.

Trang Cleveland, General Manager of Life Time Kingwood, and Tim Green, Pickleball Pro, at Life Time Kingwood are thrilled to have opened 22 new premier outdoor pickleball courts!

They mention, “We have a ton of seating and a new pro shop building with JOOLA paddles, Franklin pickleballs, men’s and women’s apparel and more.”

Life Time Kingwood is hosting the DUPR Collegiate Regional tournament this weekend. DUPR is running 12 Regional and two National Championship pickleball tournaments in 2023 — specifically for college students. This Regional will give out two bids for the Collegiate National Championship in November, where the 2023 champion will be crowned.

Over $100,000 in scholarship money will be given out across of all of the 2023 events.