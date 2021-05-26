PICS: Beloved Ft. Bend County K-9 “Duco” retires after numerous successful sniffs

HOUSTON (CW39) The Ft. Bend County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating one of their beloved K-9’s that is retiring after four and a half years of service.

K-9 Duco was partnered with Deputy Justin Cloud in July of 2016, and was assigned to the Patrol Division. While serving Fort Bend County, K-9 Duco conducted numerous narcotic sniffs of vehicles and was responsible for several narcotic-related arrests. He was also responsible for apprehending 32 suspects and worked a great deal of real life deployments. K-9 Duco even made national headlines with his appearance on “LIVE PD #1 top moments in 2018.”

K-9 Duco has been adopted by his handler and is enjoying retirement on the family`s farm.

