PICS: Eight emaciated horses removed from Waller County home after reports of abuse

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston SPCA and the Waller County Sheriff’s Office rescued eight emaciated horses from a Brookshire home on Tuesday. The SPCA says the horses were not being taken care of properly, including lack of property nutrition and farrier care.



“Anyone who sees signs of cruelty or neglect should reach out immediately to us or law enforcement and not wait until animals are suffering like this terrible case,” said Adam Reynolds, Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator. “It can make a difference between life and death,” Reynolds added. The horses are now under Houston SPCA veterinary care, and will be under supervised care by the rescue and protection organization’s award-winning equine and farm animal team.