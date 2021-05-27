PICS: Eleven puppies and mom rescued after being abandoned in sweltering heat

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston SPCA is reminding people to be careful about leaving your pets in the summer heat.

Late yesterday afternoon a dog was found abandoned and tied to a box that was filled with her 11 puppies outside in the heat and humidity. According to Houston SPCA veterinary staff, the canines temperatures were registered at 104 degrees. They are all now safely in the care of the Houston SPCA, but there could have been a very tragic ending if they were not seen or managed to wander into nearby traffic, according SPCA management.



As we head into the unofficial start of summer, the Houston SPCA wants to share some pet safety tips that can potentially save lives as the temperatures start to rise including:

 NEVER leave pets in a car, even for a short amount of time. The car can serve as an oven and

temperatures can soar very quickly. This can potentially cause brain damage or even death.

 Both dogs and cats should be on heartworm preventative year-round, but it is especially important in the summer months due to the increased mosquito population. Heartworms are dangerous parasites that spread through the bite of just one infected mosquito.

 Bring your pet inside your air-conditioned home. If your pet must stay outside, make sure they have adequate shelter with access to plenty of cool, fresh water, and shade. Failure to do that is animal cruelty and is against state law.

 On very hot days, limit a pet’s jog or walk to the early morning or late evening hours. Keep in mind that asphalt and concrete get very hot and can burn your pet’s paws.



To report animal cruelty or an animal in distress, please call 713-869-SPCA or file a report at

HoustonSPCA.org.