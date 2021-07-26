PICS: FBI looking for bank bandit who held up Katy area bank

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston FBI and Crime Stoppers is turning to the public to help them identify a bank robber who held up a Katy area bank earlier this month.

Officials say it happened on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at around 10:15 a.m. at the Woodforest National Bank located inside the Walmart at 6060 North Fry Road. The suspect approached the teller with a handwritten note demanding cash and threatening that he had a gun and would shoot if the teller failed to comply. The teller, in fear for his life, complied. The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The bank robber is described as a Black male in his late teens to early 20’s, approximately 5’5” tall, of a thin build. He was wearing a green and yellow Green Bay Packers cap, a green hoodie with a skull-like design on the back, light-colored jeans, and black shoes. He was also wearing eyeglasses with gold frames, according to the FBI.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.orgor through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.