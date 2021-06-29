PICS: FBI looking for bank robber who held up NW Houston Bank

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Money and Gun_2

HOUSTON (CW39) The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

According to the FBI, on Monday, June 28th, at approximately 10:00 a.m. the suspect entered the Wells Fargo bank located at 5625 FM 1960 Road West. He approached a teller and demanded the money in her drawer, while gesturing toward his waistband as though he had a weapon. After the teller complied, the suspect left the bank in an unknown direction or vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money, according to authorities.  

Witnesses describe the bank robber as a Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5’5” to 5’8″ tall, heavy-set wearing a black New York Yankees baseball cap, t-shirt, and COVID-style face mask.  

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Highs forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Florida building collapse - 11 dead, 150 missing

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Danny - Star Harvey

Sign up for our Newsletter

California heatwave and wildfires

Tuesday rainfall forecast - Star Harvey

Texas Flooding, Border Report - Migrant heat deaths - Sharron Melton

First Lady visits Houston Tuesday June 29, 2021 - Sharron Melton

Producer: Tyler Gibson 06252021 630-7am

Producer: Tyler Gibson 06252021 6-630am

Producer: Tyler Gibson 0628021 8am

Simone Biles is the GOAT - Hannah Trippett, Sharron Melton

Hour-by-Hour rain forecast - Star Harvey

Slow, Rainy, Monday commute - Hannah Trippett

Tropics - Tropical Storm Enrique - Adam Krueger

Rain on Satellite and Radar - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Flood advisory Monday at 715am - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE - Monday 06282021

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss