PICS: FBI looking for bank robber who held up NW Houston Bank

HOUSTON (CW39) The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

According to the FBI, on Monday, June 28th, at approximately 10:00 a.m. the suspect entered the Wells Fargo bank located at 5625 FM 1960 Road West. He approached a teller and demanded the money in her drawer, while gesturing toward his waistband as though he had a weapon. After the teller complied, the suspect left the bank in an unknown direction or vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money, according to authorities.

Witnesses describe the bank robber as a Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5’5” to 5’8″ tall, heavy-set wearing a black New York Yankees baseball cap, t-shirt, and COVID-style face mask.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.