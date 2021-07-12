PICS: Two gunmen open fire killing victim after leaving SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two gunmen that opened fire killing a man in a SW Houston restaurant parking lot. The suspects are described only as two Hispanic males in their 20s, according to investigators.

The fatal shooting happened at 6001 Bissonnet on July 11th around midnight.

The victim and a 26 year old man had just left a restaurant at the above address when two men approached and started shooting at them, according to investigators. The victim was struck and died at the scene. The other male escaped uninjured. The suspects fled on foot eastbound on Bissonnet.





At this time, investigators say there is no known motive. The suspects and the victims appear to have had no involvement prior to the shooting.



Anyone with information in this case or on the identities of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

