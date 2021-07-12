PICS: Two gunmen open fire killing victim after leaving SW Houston restaurant

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two gunmen that opened fire killing a man in a SW Houston restaurant parking lot. The suspects are described only as two Hispanic males in their 20s, according to investigators.

The fatal shooting happened at 6001 Bissonnet on July 11th around midnight.

The victim and a 26 year old man had just left a restaurant at the above address when two men approached and started shooting at them, according to investigators.  The victim was struck and died at the scene.  The other male escaped uninjured.  The suspects fled on foot eastbound on Bissonnet.  



At this time, investigators say there is no known motive.  The suspects and the victims appear to have had no involvement prior to the shooting.  

Anyone with information in this case or on the identities of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Search for Richmond woman missing since July 9th - Sharron Melton

Tropical climatology and 10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

Mile High Match Up - Carly Moore

Saharan dust brings Houston haze - Carrigan Chauvin

Star 7-Day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Western heat fueling wildfires

Carwash forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

West Coast Heat Alerts - Star Harvey

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Joseph Dame, Portland on CW39 - 4 Wildfires

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Andrew Shipley - Texas Hwy 100 Travel Tips for South Texas

Morning Commute: Westpark Tollway Friday morning

The Flash Flood Warning extended to 11am - Star Harvey

Calfornia, New York weather emergencies - Carrigan Chauvin

Highs Friday - Star Harvey

First African American Spelling Bee winner makes history

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss