PICS: Two vehicle crash results in DPS Troopers finding $3.3M worth of cocaine stashed in SUV

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Image: Texas DPS / MGN)

HOUSTON (KIAH) Texas DPS Troopers found a lot more than they bargained for after they responded to a two vehicle crash near Rio Grande City, TX.

On Monday, May 31, 2021, Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 83 and Suntex Road, just west of Rio Grande City, Texas, according to DPS officials.


Upon arrival, Troopers say they discovered three burlap sacks holding a combined total of 70 bundles of cocaine in the back of a BMW SUV. The drugs weighed an estimated 182 pounds and have a street value of over $3.3 million dollars, according to the Troopers.
 
The driver later turned himself in to Starr County Sheriff’s Deputies and is facing drug possession charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Nice for now... More rain on the way - Star Harvey, Hannah Trippett

Destination Texas: Camp For All - Shannon LaNier

JBS resuming production after cyber-attack

Puppy rescue

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

More rain through the weekend - Carrigan Chauvin

Why all the rain? Sea breeze explained - Star Harvey

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Prep Tips

70% rain chance for the Thursday afternoon - Adam Krueger

Mystery Wire - "Emperor Of Death Row"

"Prepare and Protect," A Hurricane Special - CW39 Houston

7- Day forecast NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Star Harvey

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Promo Hurricane Special

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC TAKE OFF

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC "MURPH"

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss