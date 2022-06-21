CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A pilot was hospitalized Tuesday after a small plane crashed in Ontario County.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the single engine aircraft crashed in a field off Yerkes Road in Canandaigua around 2:00 p.m.

Investigators say the experienced pilot was the only person in the plane. They say he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

According to the OCSO, the 911 call came from a neighbor who saw the crash while mowing his lawn.

“It’s a small, they call it an experimental plane but it’s a small two-seater single engine,” said Lt. Tate Colburn with the OCSO, “something you would see in a normal country airport, even though Canandaigua Airport can handle full-size jets.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation The Federal Aviation Administration is sending representatives to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A small plane crashed in a field near Yerkes Rd in Ontario County this afternoon. The Sheriff’s deparment says the pilot is alive and was taken to the hospital. See the plane debris in the distance here below. More tonight on @News_8 @ccjgarzone pic.twitter.com/EG96IPuFf3 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) June 21, 2022