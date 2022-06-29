HOUSTON (CW39) If you know a pilot or are interested in flying, on airline is making it worth while, to fly their regional airlines.

Envoy Air pilots will now get triple their pay, if they fly open trips from July 2 through the 31. American Airlines regional subsidiaries earlier this month to a temporary 50% pay increase for pilots.

Meanwhile, the popular food chain Chick-Fil-A wants to do something special for its Chick-Fil-A app family of customers. It’s test running the first ever Express Drive-Thru for app orders.

And we all know when it comes to Amazon Prime Day, it’s like Christmas time for shopping and a great way to get deals. But, what if you had more than 1 day in the year, to do this?

CW39’s Sharron Melton talks with NASDAQ Business Reporter Jane King about these stories and more.