Planned Parenthood stops abortions in Lubbock, cites ordinance that took effect Tuesday, June 1

PPGT says Lubbock health center doors are open for other services

LUBBOCK, Texas – Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas (PPGT) said Tuesday in a statement that abortions, “will be provided when legally permissible.”

An ordinance was approved 62.46 percent to 37.54 percent by Lubbock voters on May 1. It took effect on Tuesday (June 1). PPGT on Tuesday described the election this way: “Lubbock voted to approve an ordinance aimed at banning abortion.”

PPGT filed a lawsuit in May to stop the city. The lawsuit was still ongoing as of Tuesday.

“Lubbock residents are currently required to travel to access a safe, legal abortion,” PPGT said. “This ban on abortions provides no exemptions, even in cases of rape and incest. The ban on abortion violates patients’ constitutional right to an abortion, and we’re in court to block this ban for Lubbock patients.”

“The Lubbock abortion ban creates significant barriers and the need to travel a minimum 600-mile round trip or out of state for patients seeking to obtain an abortion,” PPGT said.

Other services remained available at the Lubbock location of Planned Parenthood which opened in late 2020. PPGT announced at the time that it would eventually make abortion available in Lubbock. PPGT then made good on that promise starting in mid-April.

Lubbock was without a Planned Parenthood location from 2013 until the reopening in 2020.

The following is a statement from Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas:

Statement by Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas

Lubbock, TX — Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Surgical Health Services has filed litigation in federal court on behalf of its patients, physicians, and staff in Lubbock to oppose the controversial, new abortion ban. A copy of the complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas can be found here.

The Lubbock city council unanimously rejected a local ordinance banning abortion last year after independent legal experts commissioned by the city determined it was likely unconstitutional. Despite these concerns, on May 1st, Lubbock voted to approve an ordinance aimed at banning abortion.

Statement from Ken Lambrecht, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas:

“Due to the controversial ordinance passed on May 1, Lubbock residents are currently required to travel to access a safe, legal abortion. This ban on abortions provides no exemptions, even in cases of rape and incest. The ban on abortion violates patients’ constitutional right to an abortion and we’re in court to block this ban for Lubbock patients.”

Planned Parenthood’s Lubbock health center doors are open to provide high-quality, affordable sexual and reproductive healthcare services including breast and cervical cancer screenings; HIV tests; 

testing  and  treatment for  STIs;  PrEP  and PEP  medication to  prevent  HIV;  a full range of FDA-approved  birth control  (including  IUDs  and implants);  treatment  for  urinary  tract  and vaginal 

infections;  annual  well  visits;  HPV  vaccines,  flu vaccines,  and other essential healthcare  services.  Abortion services will be provided when legally permissible.

For uninsured, eligible patients, patient assistance funds may be available for preventive healthcare. All patients are welcome at Planned Parenthood regardless of insurance or documentation status, your income level, where you live or who you love. Learn more at ppgreatertx.org/LubbockHealthcare and ppgreatertx.org/AbortionInTexas.

Access to healthcare services, including abortion, should not be determined by ZIP code, especially when restrictions disproportionately impact low-income Texans and people of color. Planned Parenthood will continue advocating for access to abortion for any Texan, including here in Lubbock.

The Lubbock abortion ban creates significant barriers and the need to travel a minimum 600-mile round trip or out of state for patients seeking to obtain an abortion.

Since opening last year, hundreds of patients have received affordable, expert reproductive healthcare services at the Lubbock Planned Parenthood Health Center. Patients continue to seek care critical to a community facing rates of sexually transmitted infection (STIs) and teen pregnancy that exceed both state and national averages, as well as, higher uninsured rates and related health outcome challenges.

