SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) The tremendous, tumbling, tossing, traveling trolley is coming to Town Square every Monday! Tots from 18 months to 5 years of age are welcome aboard the trolley to enjoy a magical moment of play for up to two hours. Mark your calendars, drop the kids off and enjoy some afternoon me-time while they watch your children. Signed waivers required.

Additional Dates

Monday, April 11, 202210:00 am – 11:00 am

Monday, April 18, 2022 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Monday, April 25, 2022 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Monday, May 02, 2022 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Monday, May 09, 2022 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Price of admission >> Price: $15.00 to $20.00 —$15 – 30 min. $20 – 60 min.