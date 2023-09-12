ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fundraising efforts are currently underway after a Bronc rider was killed at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo Saturday night.

The Taylor County Expo Center has established the Skee Burkes Memorial with hopes of offsetting funeral costs for his family.

“Together, we may all help relieve the financial aspect of this tragedy so that the family can freely remember the Christ-like, creative, and adventurous life of Skee,” Taylor County Expo Center officials explain.

Family members remember Skee as a hard-working, music-loving, cowboy.

A social media post from his mother reads in part: “from the day he was born all I ever knew to expect from Skee was the unexpected. This was definitely unexpected. He was the most talented, hilariously funny, artistic, musical, retro package I have ever known. His love and appreciation for good things ran deep – from Elvis and Bob Dylan to authentic vintage era anything. He was the most creative person I have ever known and expressed it in ways only he could. He was the most unique, broke the mold person most of us have ever met. Oh those memories.”

Skee’s final arrangements are still pending, but a memorial is slated to take place at the Henrietta Cowboy Church September 17 with a burial in Matador.

Donate to his memorial fund on the Taylor County Expo Center’s website.