Police Chief Acevedo, GHPAL announce partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters

HOUSTON (CW39) January is “National Mentor Month” so the Houston Police Department and the Greater Houston Police Activities League (GHPAL) is partnering up with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Houston.

On Tuesday, January 5th at 10 a.m. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo will officially announce the police departments partnership with the “Bigs in Blue” program.

The announcement will be streamed on HPD’s social media pages.

Big Brothers Big Sisters partners with parents/guardians, volunteers, and donors to provide children with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships.

Get more information here on how you can be a part of the Big Brother and Big Sister program.