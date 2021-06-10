Police: Lamborghini hit 141 mph before crashing into moped in Las Vegas, killing rider

CW39

by: Caroline Bleakley, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The driver of a Lamborghini was speeding at 141 mph in a 45 mph zone just two seconds prior to slamming into the back of a moped and killing its rider over the weekend.

According to the arrest report for Andrew James Rodriguez, 33, whose home address is listed as New Braunfels, Texas, he was also suspected of DUI.

The crash happened just before midnight on Russell Road, east of Decatur Boulevard, on Saturday, June 5.

The report said Rodriguez had watery, bloodshot eyes and smelled or alcohol. He admitted to police he had been drinking but said it was “nothing crazy.” He also stated to an officer “I killed someone.”

A female passenger in the vehicle with Rodriguez told police, “yes, we were joyriding.” Another couple, who was traveling with Rodriguez but in a separate Lamborghini, told police they were driving next to him when he accelerated “to a high speed and left their sight.”

Another driver on Russell Road told police her vehicle “shook” when Rodriguez passed her.

According to the arrest report, “the Lamborghini collided with the rear of the moped with such force that the moped became lodged under the right front of the Lamborghini.”

The moped operator, Walter Anderson, was killed in the crash.

Rodriguez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI causing death, reckless driving.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Biden's European Visit, new record warm low temp

Air Force Base lifts lockdown, Weather outlook - Sharron Melton, Star Harvey

Weekend Weather Forecast - Adam Krueger

TX govt. faces fed lawsuit, TX Tech system growing - Sharron Melton

Heat Pattern, Cicada Invasion, Bats Return - Adam Krueger, Hannah Trippett

National Heat Advisories - Star Harvey

Impacts of an Urban Heat Island - Carrigan Chauvin

Annular Solar Eclipse - Sharron Melton

Impacts of an "Urban Heat Island" - Carrigan Chauvin

103° Forecast Heat Index - Adam Krueger

Drought conditions - Star Harvey

Humidity Explainer

Dog walk Ghost

Houston Weather - Heat advisory, Heat Index outlook, dog walking forecast

It's not the heat, it's the humidity - Star Harvey

Get our 7AM Newsletter - Adam Krueger

HOT pattern for much of U.S. - Adam Krueger

Time lapse of CW39 SkyTracker

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC forecast - Star Harvey

Tornado Touches Down in Colorado

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss