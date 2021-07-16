Police officers take care of dog found in hot car after owner shot to death

CW39

by: Chris Six,

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KTVI) — After a fatal shooting at a Walmart Neighborhood Market, officers got another call involving the victim’s dog.

According to a social media post, the dog, Zeke, belonged to 33-year-old Tanner L. Stichka, who was killed after approaching a man in a van in front of the Walmart.

The Springfield Police Department received a call about an hour and a half after the shooting, reporting that Zeke was in a hot car. Officers found the door unlocked and were able to remove him and take him to a local vet.

According to the post, officer Victoria Myers sat with Zeke at the vet until the dog was admitted for the night. A “good Samaritan” donated $100 for Zeke’s care.

On Thursday morning, two SPD officers picked Zeke up and took him to his regular vet, where he was waiting to be picked up by family. SPD says Zeke is doing well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

