HOUSTON (CW39) Local police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a hotel.

Police said the man, whose name has not been released, was shot around 4:25 p.m.. Haven Inn and Suites, located at 17119 Tomball Parkway (State Highway 249).



Authorities said the victim is 23, and his identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



HPD Homicide Division Sergeant E. Wohlgemuth and Detective J. Gardner said the victim was staying at a hotel when the crime happened. Witnesses said a man knocked on the victim’s door and entered the room. A short time later, gunshots were heard by witnesses and the man was seen running from the hotel room.

Police said the suspect described only as a black male wearing a mask over his face then got into a vehicle of unknown make and model and ran from the scene. No one is sure where he went. The victim was pronounced deceased.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.