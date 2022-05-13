HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police need the public’s help in finding the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run accident.

Houston police said the crash at 700 West Mount Houston Road near the North Freeway happened about 5:10 a.m. Monday morning, May 12.

The identity of the 40-year-old man hit, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant G. Lopez and Officer M. Mathews said the victim was riding a bicycle and traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes at the above address. Investigators believe a vehicle of unknown make and model, traveling in the eastbound lanes, struck the bike rider.

The driver did not stop to render aid and driver away from the scene. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and driver wanted in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.