EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 60-year-old Alamogordo, New Mexico, man was arrested and law enforcement was able to seize drugs, guns and homemade bombs during the incident.

Alamogordo police teamed up with law enforcement from Dona Ana County, Holloman Air Force Base and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to serve a warrant on and arrest 60-year-old Ryan Foor.

Officers and agents located and seized two improvised explosive devices, 20 firearms, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Foor has been charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. The explosives were turned over to ATF for further investigation.