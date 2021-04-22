Police still looking for suspect who hit cyclist with pick-up and then took off

HOUSTON (CW39) — Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division need your help in finding a suspect responsible for a deadly hit and run.

On Thursday, April 15 at 10:52 p.m., authorities say the victim was riding his bicycle in the 12800 block of W. Little York Road. The suspect’s white Ford F150 struck the victim from behind then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim. The victim suffered major injuries and died as a result of the collision.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.