POLL: Fort Bend County Judge moves to open bars at 50% capacity this week

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT BEND COUNTY (CW39) In a statement social media statement, Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced he is submitting paperwork to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to allow bars to open at 50% capacity in Fort Bend County October 14th.

Here is a look at his complete statement:

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

3 fronts coming

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss