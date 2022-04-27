HOUSTON (CW39) Was anyone out there already doing this? It could be weird to some, and to others, genius. Heinz has a new product called Dip & Crunch that lets you dip your burger in crushed-up POTATO CHIPS.

They say it was inspired by a TikTok trend. So apparently some people ARE already doing it.

Here’s a photo, and a video.

Obviously the chips wouldn’t stick on their own. So it comes with crushed-up chips, plus a sauce to dip your burger in first. There are two varieties: A “Secret Sauce,” and a spicy version. But the chips in both look to be regular old potato chips.

POLL: @HeinzTweets wants you to dip your burger in crushed-up potato chips – See how to in the link and tell us if you'd try it >> https://t.co/uKtLbunLa7 — CW39 (@CW39Houston) April 27, 2022

It could work with sandwiches too, and putting chips in a sandwich is already somewhat common. But they’re specifically selling it as a burger thing. You can find it at Walmart, Target, and some grocery stores.