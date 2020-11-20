Poll: Should the Astrodome be designated as National Historic Landmark?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Wrigley Field has been designated as a National Historic Landmark, the Chicago Cubs announced Thursday.

“Wrigley Field has been designated as a National Historic Landmark, affirming its significance to the city of Chicago, professional sports and American history and culture. A Hall of Fame recognition that will preserve the Friendly Confines for generations of fans to come,” the team said in a tweet.

A Hall of Fame recognition that will preserve the Friendly Confines for generations of fans to come. pic.twitter.com/6AD5MUtLNF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 19, 2020

Cubs’ ownership applied for the federal status seven years ago, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The iconic ballpark was originally named Weeghman Park. It was built in 1914 and officially named Wrigley Field in 1926.

NewsNation affiliate WGN contributed to this report.