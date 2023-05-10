(WTAJ) – Iconic early 2000s pop-punk band Sum 41 announced on Twitter that they will disband for good after their 2023 tour.

The group said they are looking forward to releasing one last album, “Heaven :x: Hell,” and going on tour to promote it before disbanding.

The group, which formed in 1996, was a familiar sound to a whole generation, first on the radio and later on iPods with songs like “Fat Lip” or “In Too Deep.”

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first,” the band wrote on Twitter.

Sum 41 is gearing up to hit Europe in June before bringing their tour to the U.S. starting in August. They are touring with The Offspring and fellow 2000s pop-punk band Simple Plan. Fans can find tour dates and more information at their official site.

Their last album, “Heaven :x: Hell,” will be the group’s eighth studio album. Their first mainstream single, “Fat Lip” hit number one on the Billboard Modern Rock charts in 2001.

In addition to touring for nearly 27 years, the group was a major part of the Warped Tour, appearing eight times.