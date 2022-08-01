HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration.

Last year’s pilot program was a success and we were able to help many families who simply could not take time off to visit our office during regular business hours. This year, we are doing it again and we are looking forward to serving our residents at two very popular annex locations. Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth

The Harris County Clerk’s Office “Back to School Birth Certificate” events will take place as follows:

Saturday, July 30, 8 a.m.–12 p.m. at the Pasadena Annex, 101 S. Richey St., Pasadena, TX 77506



Saturday, August 6, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the N. Shepherd Annex, 7300 N. Shepherd, Houston, TX 77091

HCCO provides a short form birth certificate that is acceptable for school enrollment. The following are required to apply for a birth certificate:

Must have been born in the State of Texas

You must be the person named on the certificate, the legal representative, or an immediate family member with appropriate identification (ID).

Have acceptable ID:

Valid photo ID, such as: U.S. Driver’s License, Federal or State ID card, Military ID, or U.S. Passport

For other acceptable ID options, visit: Obtaining a Birth Certificate in Texas (state.tx.us).

HCCO was recently recognized for its “2021 Back to School Pilot Program” by the International Association of Government Officials (iGO) and by the National Association of Counties (NACo).

It is always an honor to be recognized for the work our office is doing. We will continue to work on innovative and effective programs that enhance the quality of our services. Clerk Hudspeth

For information about the Harris County Clerk’s Office and its services, visit www.cclerk.hctx.net or follow us @HarrisCoTXClerk on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.