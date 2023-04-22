HOUSTON (KIAH) – More than 30, 000 people attended the First Robotics National Championship competition at the George R. Brown Houston Convention Center April 19th to 21st. This is an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) that allows young people to prepare for the the future. This year, a special guest joined it, a “port-able” learning lab in a partnership with Learning Undefeated.

The Drop Anywhere Lab offers a blend of career and skills education, providing flexible in-classroom resources that empower teachers and students outside the classroom make it a memorable experience. Students nationwide are learning all about STEM. This storage container, turned traveling classroom, filled with lights and touchscreens, is traveling across several schools across the Nation.