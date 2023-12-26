HOUSTON (CW39) – A few clouds stuck around overnight as lows drop into the lower 40s this morning. Clear skies expected today with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. It will be BEAUTIFUL, but still rather cool outside. Those fuzzy sock that grandma got you for Christmas may come in handy.

Some clouds return overnight tonight, but skies clear once again by tomorrow afternoon with highs hanging near 60 once again. Wednesday night looks to be our chilliest night of the week with lows in the upper 30s under clear skies.

Rain stays clear of our forecast for the rest of the week as well, enjoy the sunshine!