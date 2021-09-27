Post Oak and Forbes-Five Star Hotel hosts job fair Tuesday

FILE – In this Saturday, May 16, 2020, file photo, Glen Buhlmann, lower left, fills out a job application during a walk- and drive-up job fair in Seattle for clothing maker Outdoor Research’s new line of face masks and other personal protection equipment the company has started manufacturing due to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. employers likely rehired several million more workers in June, thereby reducing a Depression-level unemployment rate, but the most up-to-date data suggests that a resurgent coronavirus will limit further gains. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) ) – The Post Oak Hotel and Forbes Five-Star Hotel are partnering to host a hiring fair on Tuesday, September 28th.

The job fair will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. There will be a variety of employment opportunities. Some of the positions include:

Director of Restaurants

Food and Beverage

Engineering Managers

Engineers

Front Office

Attendees should come dressed in business attire, have a resume, and valid form of ID. Employment applications can also be submitted online at thepostoakhotel.com/careers.

The event is located at 1600 West Loop South Houston, Texas 77027.