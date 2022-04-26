HOUSTON (CW39) A prescribed fire scheduled for April 26th at Sylvan Rodriguez Park has been postponed due to the amount of rainfall the park received on Monday, April 25, 2022.

The prescribed fire will be rescheduled for the fall season. The event is a collaborative effort between The Houston Fire Department (HFD), the Houston Parks and Recreation Department (HPARD), and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).



For more information and updates about HFD’s and HPARD’s controlled burn please visit:

https://houstontx.gov/parks/naturalresources.html.



For information on wildland fire management and prescribed fire please visit:

http://tpwd.texas.gov/landwater/land/wildland_fire_management/.

