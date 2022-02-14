HOUSTON (KIAH) – On February 14th, 2021, millions of Texans were placed under a winter storm warning. Preparing for what’s now known as the largest “blackout” in U.S history. It was over a decade since the state had been hit with a large amount of snow, ice, and freezing temperatures for several consecutive days.

This natural disaster caused the power grids to fail. Leaving people with no power or running water and destroying many homes and businesses.

“I heard a loud ‘pop’ and I didn’t know what it was. So I ran outside. I thought it was like ice or snow falling down the roof. And the roof looked fine,” said Amir Diamond, a Richmond, Texas Resident.

Diamond was at home during the winter crisis when the pipes in his house burst and everything came falling down.

“I did not know what to do. I didn’t know who to call. I’m like, I know you don’t call 9-1-1 in those type of situations. Who do you call? My roof is caved in. There’s water just coming and coming and coming,” said Diamond.

Diamond and his mom spent three months living in a hotel while they waited for their home to be remodeled. He says it was one of the worst and scariest times of his life. He’s just one of the many Texans who were displaced, had limited food sources, fought to keep warm and to stay alive.

“When you’re a kid, you might think that that’s fun. But when you’re an adult, and you have to go to work and you have to take all of your clothes and all of your items to a hotel, it’s kinda like you’re moving but you’re living in a confined space,” said Diamond.

Following the storm, Texas lawmakers passed legislation aimed at making the power grid more resilient during freezing weather.

Although all Texas power companies were required to submit a winter weatherization plan in December of 2021 to ensure preparedness, Diamond says he still questions the readiness of the Metro Houston Area.

“I’m honestly still worried about the state of our city when it comes to situations like this. I don’t feel safe. I don’t feel like if we get another ice storm, that the city is prepared to handle it,” said Diamond.

This event became one of the deadliest storms killing over 200 Texans. Many residents want to make sure Texas isn’t faced with devastation to this degree again.

“To anybody who’s still trying to put their home back together, the only answer that I can give them is to pray,” said Diamond.

In the event of another tragedy, Diamond says the only thing Texans can do now is to prepare their homes and pray for the best.

“I really don’t have any words that I think could comfort somebody in that moment. There was pretty much nothing that anybody could tell me to help me get through that situation. And mine, I feel like was just small. There are people who are going through way worse,” said Diamond.